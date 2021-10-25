EC$4.9 million raised for St Vincent as relief efforts continue

CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC) – The St Lucia-based Organisation of the Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission on Monday said it had raised EC$4.9 million (US$1.8 million) in cash and other assistance for St Vincent and the Grenadines as the island continues to recover from the eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano in April this year.

The Commission said that a virtual handing over ceremony was held over the weekend following the launch of a resource mobilisation strategy that leveraged its partnership network of diplomatic missions, development partners, and private and public sector partners.

“This comprehensive strategy resulted in the mobilisation of relief items, development funding and cash valued at approximately EC$4.9 million, which largely included in-kind relief items donated via the Commission or directly to St Vincent and the Grenadines as a result of the Commission's efforts.”

The volcano-ravaged island also benefited from an additional EC$3.1 million in cash and in-kind donations raised by the Commission, and will further benefit from EC$1.4 million in project funding that will be executed by the Commission's Environmental Sustainability Division.

“In doing this handover, we are simply the channel through which the love of our Caribbean people is transmitted,” said OECS Director General, Dr Didacus Jules, adding that “donations have come from private citizens and from the business sector – from organisations within the region and beyond."

Finance, Economic Planning, Sustainable Development and Information Technology Minister, Camillo Gonsalves, in accepting the donation, said that he along with the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines were "extremely grateful" to the people of the OECS for their "their spirit of generosity, solidarity and commitment to being your brother's keeper" adding that "we couldn't do it without you."

“We are grateful for what we have received so far. We know that we have not exhausted your generosity and your solidarity and, as we emerge from this Stronger Together as a region, we know that we can continue to count on Dr Jules, the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States, and the peoples of the Eastern Caribbean in striving higher, building back better and achieving great things together,” Gonsalves continued.

The Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the University of the West Indies (UWI) said that seismic activity at La Soufrière has continued to decrease since the April 22 eruption which forced the evacuation of hundreds of people.