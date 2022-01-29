ECLAC chief calls for promotion of new fiscal strategies to finance sustainable development

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica (CMC) —The Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), Alicia Bárcena, has urged regional countries to promote new fiscal strategies and greater international cooperation amid what she says is “growing asymmetries” in order to finance a big push for sustainability.

Bárcena was the keynote speaker during a high-level dialogue on “Accelerating Finance” during the Forum of Ministers of Environment that took place here on Friday.

In her remarks, Bárcena emphasised that the pandemic has magnified environmental degradation with serious setbacks to the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

She noted that, while there are clear impacts from climate change today, there is less public funding for the environment and climate action.

In addition, the ECLAC chief said there are mounting pressures in urban areas, with public transportation underfunded and informal settlements on the rise.

Bárcena affirmed that the fiscal stimulus and public spending implemented by regional governments during the pandemic have been focused more on current expenditures, “which has translated into social transfers that were clearly important for households.”

However, she said, “the opportunity to foment transformative sectors has been lost, which accentuates the unsustainability of the pre-crisis development pattern.

“At a time when the environmental situation and global asymmetries are worsening, there are reduced budgets for sustaining the focus of declarations of the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs),” Bárcena said.

“We have carried out an analysis of environmental budgets in public spending, and we can see that they fell by half between 2019 and 2020, going from 0.4 per cent of GDP (gross domestic product) to 0.2 per cent, despite an increase in environmental problems,” she added.

Bárcena warned that the COVID-19 crisis exacerbated structural problems, such as low investment and increased debt levels, especially in the Caribbean.

She stressed that investment and productivity are a structural problem in Latin America that constrains the possibility of sustaining a recovery beyond the rebound in GDP in 2021.

Bárcena said investment in the region represented 19.5 per cent of GDP in 2021, versus 26.8 per cent in the world.

In addition, she said the region is forging further along an unsustainable investment path by reinforcing the pre-existing pattern of consumption, stating that total spending in 2021 amounted to US$421 billion, with green investment representing just one per cent of all announced expenditures.

“It is necessary to promote strategic investment in green sectors, such as the de-carbonisation of the electricity matrix, electromobility, the bioeconomy and nature-based solutions, and the circular economy.”

She said that, in order to expand fiscal space and finance, and guide sustainable development, it is necessary to eliminate tax evasion and tax expenditures.

Bárcena said tax noncompliance represents US$325 billion, or 6.1 per cent of regional GDP, while tax expenditures account for three per cent of regional GDP.

ECLAC's Executive Secretary also called on regional countries to realign public policies to achieve an “additional point of transformative investment annually through a set of funding sources,” underscoring that international cooperation on financing for development for greater sustainability and climate resilience is “extremely important.”

“We must expand and redistribute liquidity, strengthen development banks, promote innovative instruments and integrate debt reduction with resilience,” she said.

At the forum, Bárcena presented a document, “How to finance sustainable development: Recovery from the effects of COVID-19 in Latin America and the Caribbean,” which is the 13th special report in a series prepared by ECLAC on the evolution and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in Latin America and Caribbean.

ECLAC said the document warns that “global asymmetries influence policies for recovery in Latin America and the Caribbean”.

The document also emphasises that nearly 30 years after the Earth Summit and the global adoption of an international development agenda, in practical terms, the environmental pillar of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development has not been taken into consideration in recovery policies in the region.