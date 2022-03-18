ECLAC says 'inequality conspires against recovery and development' in the Caribbean

SANTIAGO, Chile (CMC) — The Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), Alicia Bárcena, says inequality conspires against recovery and development in the region amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Inequality conspires against recovery, against development, nutrition, health, education, employment, poverty reduction, against everything. That is why we must address all of its facets,” Bárcena told a conference of the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Regional Office for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Speaking on the topic, “Latin America and the Caribbean's socioeconomic context and challenges”, the ECLAC official gave an overview of the region's economic, social and environmental state after the crisis stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, along with its prospects for recovery.

Bárcena emphasised that “it is not enough to grow to support equality; first, we must become more equal to grow”.

“We cannot grow without equality, because inequality is inefficient. The pandemic increased poverty, unemployment and informality, affecting women especially.

“In our region, the factory of inequality lies in productive heterogeneity, structural gaps, low innovation, investment and productivity. Inequality defines the region, it is unjust, inefficient, and it conspires against sustainable development.”

Bárcena said this is reflected primarily in the levels of poverty and extreme poverty, which, in 2020, rose for a sixth straight year.

In 2021, despite the recovery, she said a 27-year setback is projected with an increase in extreme poverty (to 86 million people) and the risk of hunger.

Bárcena noted that the crisis unleashed by the pandemic intensified global asymmetries between developed countries and developing nations.

She cited as examples of this the significant gaps seen in the economic arena, on health, in the fight against climate change and crisis response.

Bárcena said one per cent of the population currently holds 50 per cent of global wealth, adding that with just eight per cent of the population, Latin America and the Caribbean accounts for 32 per cent of the deaths caused by the pandemic.

She said while the region only accounts for eight per cent of emissions, it is one of the most affected by extreme climate events.

The senior ECLAC official said that while developed countries have spent US$14.9 trillion to tackle the effects of the crisis, emerging countries have only invested US$2.7 trillion from January 2020 to September 2021.

In addition, she said the world is witnessing “very weakened multilateralism in the face of nationalist and regionalist tendencies”.

“The region must understand that integration is the only way forward. We must strengthen value chains, and move towards health and food self-sufficiency, not based on imports but rather by bolstering our own value chains.”

Bárcena warned that, in 2022, Latin America and the Caribbean will grow by four points less, 2.1 per cent, after having recorded 6.2 per cent growth in 2021, “in an international context of armed conflict, lower trade and the possibility of a withdrawal of monetary stimulus that would increase the cost of financing”.

She added that there is also “great uncertainty regarding the evolution of the pandemic”.

“At ECLAC, we propose three compacts: a productive one, a social one and a fiscal one. We need explicit industrial policies to universalise social protection systems and progressive taxation, fighting evasion (which amounts to 6.1 per cent of the region's GDP (gross domestic product) and tax exemptions.

“National policies must be accompanied by multilateral action,” Bárcena said, adding that it is necessary to orient countries' public spending, and increase public and private investment, “which is the ideal bridge between the short and medium-term”.

She also insisted on continuing to move towards gender equality and build a caring society “to ensure that women do not keep bearing a greater burden with regard to unpaid work”.

“The recovery is a historic opportunity for a new social compact that would provide protection, certainty and trust. We must move towards a welfare state through a big push for sustainability, based on the 2030 Agenda and Our Common Agenda.”

At the event, which was transmitted live to all of FAO's national offices and the general public, FAO's Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for Latin America and the Caribbean, Julio Berdegué, paid tribute to Bárcena's trajectory, just days before she is to leave the commission's Executive Secretariat.

“Alicia is concluding her time at the head of ECLAC at the end of this month, and that is why we have gathered here to pay tribute to her, mainly for having given us intellectual and political leadership at a very tumultuous time, with two successive and very deep crises that have left Latin America very damaged.

“She was a clear voice that delineated new ideas. She and ECLAC have made a critical contribution,” he added.