EMA has 'not yet reached conclusion' on AstraZeneca

EMA has 'not yet reached conclusion' on AstraZenecaTuesday, April 06, 2021
|
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AFP) — The EU's drug regulator said Tuesday it is still deciding whether the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine causes blood clots, after a top official said there was a clear link.
The European Medicines Agency's safety committee "has not yet reached a conclusion and the review is currently ongoing", the Amsterdam-based EMA said in a statement to AFP.
"We will communicate and hold a press briefing as soon as the review is finalised. This is currently expected tomorrow (Wednesday, April 7) or on Thursday, April 8," it added.
The statement came after the EMA's head of vaccine strategy Marco Cavaleri was quoted in Italian media as saying that there was a "clear" connection and that the agency would announce it within hours.
"In my opinion, we can say it now, it is clear there is a link with the vaccine. But we still do not know what causes this reaction," Cavaleri told Italy's Il Messaggero newspaper in an interview.
After several countries suspended the use of the AstraZeneca jab, the EMA said on March 18 that the benefits of using it outweigh the risks and it should remain in use.
But it has said there is a possible link to rare blood clots and that it would issue updated advice during this week's meeting of its safety committee.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy