ENDS nears official launch, temporarily unavailable to facilitate upgrade

Friday, July 30, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The E-commerce National Delivery Solution (ENDS) has now come to the end of phase one of the pilot programme and is undergoing a major overhaul in preparation for an official launch for phase two of the pilot.
The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) is the partner of the Government in the ENDS initiative.
According to the Ministry of National Security, in preparation for the switch over to the ENDS 2.0 system, the programme will be temporarily unavailable starting Friday, July 30 with resumption scheduled for Wednesday, August 4, 2021.
It said the temporary unavailability of the programme is to facilitate the process of fine-tuning the new and improved ENDS 2.0 software being donated to the programme.
The ministry said a key update from the original ENDS system will see the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) experiencing greater ease of validation for individuals who are authorised to participate, as well as companies having the ability to register multiple locations. It noted that these new features will require the re-registration of the companies that are presently operating on the ENDS platform.
The PSOJ, JCF, the Transport Authority (TA), the Social Development Commission (SDC), all fourteen Municipalities and eGov Jamaica Limited continue to work tirelessly to improve the ENDS experience to the public and merchants alike, the ministry said, adding that a great deal of information has been gathered from the pilot programme and will now guide the official ENDS programme.
The ministry estimated that, through ENDS, over 3,000 Jamaicans have been returned to productivity during the curfew hours as the Government maintains the policy of balancing lives with livelihoods.
The web-based ENDS system enables approved service industries and delivery stakeholders registered on the platform, to operate until midnight. The platform facilitates the application process and is a gateway to a list of approved online delivery service providers.
