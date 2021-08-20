ENDS operational on no-movement days, says Gov't

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The E-commerce National Delivery System (ENDS) will resume operations until 12 midnight during curfew hours and on no-movement days as indicated by the Government on Thursday, according to a release from the Ministry of National Security.

“The most recent upgrades to the online ENDS registration platform – www.ends.gov.jm- have improved vendors' registration and tracking processes. In partnership with the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), the Government continues to upgrade the platform for a better user experience,” the release said.

It added that as of August 19, 2021, 84 businesses have been re-registered on the ENDS platform. These include supermarkets, restaurants, vendors, pharmacies, courier services and health facilities.

“Vendors wishing to re-apply are being encouraged to submit applications online as soon as possible. The public is also being encouraged to visit www.ends.gov.jm to see the list of approved businesses to date,” the statement said.

It is estimated that through ENDS over 3,000 Jamaicans have returned to productivity during the curfew hours as the Government maintains the policy of balancing lives with livelihoods.

The web-based ENDS system enables approved service industries and delivery stakeholders registered on the platform to operate until midnight during curfew hours.

The platform facilitates the application process and is a gateway to a list of approved online delivery service providers.