ENDS pilot expands islandwide this weekend

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The E-commerce National Delivery Solution (ENDS) Pilot Programme will this weekend be accessible in all 14 parishes.

This is in keeping with the islandwide rollout announced in the House of Representatives by Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

According to the Ministry of National Security, Kingston and St Andrew lead the way with close to 60 registered and approved, compliant businesses followed by the Portmore Municipality and St James with 30 active companies each.

“The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), the Transport Authority (TA), the Social Development Commission (SDC), all 14 Municipalities and eGov Jamaica Limited have been working tirelessly as a single cohesive unit to ensure ENDS is a continued success. I would like to thank them for all their efforts so far but we all know the job is far from over. We get better with each passing week and we will get even better in the near future as our information technology needs catch up to our ambitions,” Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Senator Matthew Samuda said.

The ministry said it is estimated that through ENDS over 2,500 Jamaicans have been returned to productivity during the curfew hours as the Government maintains the policy of balancing lives with livelihoods.

It said the strong collaboration with the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), has aided with the dissemination of information to encourage and guide business to take advantage of this innovative system.

“We have been working closely with various groups and can sense a strong enthusiasm to yield the benefits of the programme. This is just one example of what can be achieved through public-private partnerships,” Project Manager of ENDS, Amashika Lorne said.

The web-based ENDS system enables approved service industries and delivery stakeholders registered on the platform, to operate until midnight. The platform facilitates the application process and is a gateway to a list of approved online delivery service providers.