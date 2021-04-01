ENDS pilot expands to MoBay, Kingston this weekend

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The E-commerce National Delivery System (ENDS) pilot project, which was launched in Portmore, St Catherine last weekend, will be available to residents in Montego Bay in St James and Kingston, starting tomorrow.

The pilot project in Portmore will also be extended to include grocery stores and pharmacies.

The Ministry of National Security made the announcement today.

The web-based ENDS is designed to enable the quick-service industry to continue operating during the hours of the COVID-19 curfew by facilitating online delivery orders only.

According to the ministry, it is expected that the online registration portal, will facilitate full automation by Wednesday, April 7 and all businesses operating within pilot parishes will be able to apply for participation.

The Government reiterated that the delivery system is built on equity and transparency and all e-commerce, quick service operators and delivery services will be able to participate once they have met the requirements to participate. It said the registration of businesses and vendors is ongoing and customers may view the current listing of approved vendors on the portal's official website ends.gov.jm.

Meanwhile, Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Senator Matthew Samuda is reminding the public to adhere to the islandwide curfew imposed under the Disaster Risk Management Act.

He cautioned that residents should not attempt to go out to businesses registered under ENDS, but allow it to work as designed.