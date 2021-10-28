EOJ extending opening days to facilitate collection and renewal of Voter ID cards

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) says it will be extending its opening days for the collection of new Voter ID cards.

The agency, in a release, noted that during the first 10 days of the distribution exercise, which began on October 11, over 107,000 new Voter ID cards were distributed to registered electors whose ID cards were renewed.

The EOJ says it has noted the high turnout at constituency offices during the last two weeks, and continues to explore new approaches to enhance the distribution process.

“We have observed the large numbers of electors who visit the offices on a daily basis to collect their new card. We understand the urgency to collect it before the current one expires on December 31 this year, so we thank the public for their patience thus far.

“We have tried to make the process as convenient as possible by erecting tents and placing chairs where possible and implementing priority lines for the elderly. After careful evaluation over the last few days, we are exploring further interventions to better assist our electors,” said Glasspole Brown, Director of Elections.

Starting Saturday, November 6, EOJ offices will open on Saturdays to facilitate the collection and renewal of Voter ID cards. The offices will be open to the public from 8:30am to 3:00pm on Saturdays.

The EOJ will also facilitate the collection of new ID cards at satellite locations in communities, beginning the week of November 22, 2021. The listing of satellite sites and the schedule for distribution will be publicised.

The elderly and incapacitated are encouraged to take advantage of the at-home delivery provision. A relative, caregiver or friend may contact the EOJ constituency office on behalf of the elderly or incapacitated elector, to make an application for the new Voter ID card to be delivered to the elector at his/her home or dwelling.

The EOJ is also reminding electors that the renewal process is free and there is no cost to collect the new Voter ID card. Electors who have not yet gotten the chance to renew their card are urged to visit any EOJ constituency office as soon as possible to complete the renewal.