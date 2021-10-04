EOJ to distribute new voter ID cards

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) will commence the distribution of the newly designed voter registration identification card beginning October 11.

The new card will replace all current voter ID cards which expire on December 31, 2021.

Electors whose card was automatically renewed (electors whose current voter ID card was issued 2015 or after) can collect their card at the EOJ constituency office where they are registered.

Electors who visited EOJ offices to renew up to July 2021 can collect their new card at the pick-up location they specified at the time of renewal.

In a statement from the EOJ on Monday, Director of Elections Glasspole Brown explained that, “We anticipate a rush on our offices amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. We therefore designed a plan to distribute the new cards in alphabetical order of electors' surnames on specified days of the week, to limit the gatherings at our constituency offices while observing all COVID-19 protocols.”

The EOJ said distribution of the new voter ID cards will therefore be done at EOJ constituency offices between the hours 8:30 am and 4:00 pm on Mondays to Thursdays and from 8:30 am to 3:00 pm on Fridays to electors as follows; Mondays A–E, Tuesdays F–K, Wednesdays L–P, Thursdays Q–T and Fridays U–Z.

Electors who visited EOJ offices to renew are encouraged to carry their current voter ID card along with the receipt received when collecting the new card. However, electors who cannot locate either will not be turned away, the EOJ said.

The body further encouraged electors to confirm their pick up location before visiting the EOJ office to collect the new card by visiting the ECJ website at www.ecj.com.jm/query, calling 888 991 VOTE (8683) or following its social media @ecjamaica.

The voter ID card renewal process involves the updating of electors' information to include; taking a photograph, re-taking fingerprints where applicable and updating demographic information such as elector's address, name and date of birth.

All current voter ID cards expire December 31, 2021. Electors who have not yet renewed must visit an EOJ constituency office to renew in order to receive the new voter ID card.