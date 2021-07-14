EU agency says two jabs 'vital' to battle Delta variant

EU agency says two jabs 'vital' to battle Delta variantWednesday, July 14, 2021
|
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AFP) — The EU's medicines watchdog said on Wednesday two jabs by approved vaccine makers were "vital" to provide maximum protection against the highly infectious coronavirus Delta variant, urging countries to speed up their inoculation drives.
The Delta strain, first detected in India, is making a rapid march across the continent will constitute 90 per cent of all cases by the end of the summer.
"Preliminary evidence suggests that both doses of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine... are needed to provide adequate protection against the Delta variant," the European Medicines Agency said.
"Adherence to the recommended vaccination course is vital to benefit from the highest level of protection."
Calling it a "variant of concern", the Delta strain "is spreading fast in Europe and may seriously hamper efforts to control the pandemic," the EMA said.
By the end of August, this variant will consist of 90 per cent of all coronavirus cases, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said in the same statement.
"This makes it essential for countries to speed up vaccination programmes, including delivery of second doses where recommended and to close the gaps and opportunities for further emergence of variants as soon as possible," the EMA said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy