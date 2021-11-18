EU and UN condemn attack at anti-violence workshop

The European Union (EU) and the United Nations (UN) in Jamaica, have condemned the recent shooting at an anti-violence workshop in Westmoreland which claimed the life of one.

The brazen daylight attack took place on Tuesday where it is reported that gunmen gained access to a United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) gender-based violence prevention workshop in Savanna-la-Mar, and shot and killed a male participant.

Not long after that incident, another man was shot and killed some distance away. It is believed that both murders are linked.

In a statement, the UN and the EU said the attack “constitutes one of the most serious threats to national peace and collective prosperity.” Describing the onslaught as 'brazen and horrific', the organisations said now more than ever they stand resolute in their fight against crime and violence.

“The UN and the EU take this opportunity to reaffirm that violence in all its forms constitutes one of the most serious threats to national peace and collective prosperity. This brazen and horrific event points to the significance of continued inclusive approaches to reducing crime and violence – to which the UN and the EU remain fully committed,” the statement read.

“We reiterate our firm commitment to working with the Government, its partners, and the people towards the common goal of making Jamaica a safer home for all its citizens, allowing every individual, especially young people, equal opportunity to self-actualize and achieve their highest potentials - unfettered by the scourge of violence.”

The UN and the EU also used the opportunity to express condolences to the families of the victims, describing them as “young men who sought to contribute to community strategies for eliminating gender-based and family violence.”

“On behalf of the UN and the EU in Jamaica, we again extend our sympathies to those who mourn and express profound gratitude to implementing partners across Jamaica who, like Peace Management Initiative, continue to serve their communities, despite risks to their personal safety, and who remain committed to ending violence in all its forms,” the statement continued

The gender-based violence-prevention workshop was coordinated by United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), as part of the European Union (EU) and United Nations Spotlight Initiative.