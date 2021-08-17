EU gives 3 million euros in urgent quake funding to Haiti

EU gives 3 million euros in urgent quake funding to HaitiTuesday, August 17, 2021
|
BRUSSELS, Belgium (AFP) — The European Commission has set aside three million euros ($3.5 million) in urgent funding for aid groups to help victims of a deadly 7.2-magnitude quake that struck Haiti over the weekend.
"The EU is quickly mobilising support to this already extremely fragile country, where hurricanes and heavy rainfalls aggravate the dire situation even more," the EU commissioner for crisis management, Janez Lenarcic, said in a statement.
The EU executive stressed the money would "address the most immediate needs" such as medical assistance for overwhelmed hospitals, as well as water, shelter and sanitation for the most vulnerable.
Haiti's crisis was being compounded by the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic and chronic insecurity, the statement noted.
The massive earthquake hit west of the capital Port-au-Prince on Saturday, killing more than 1,400 people and flattening thousands of buildings.
The impoverished Caribbean country is now at risk of flash flooding and mudslides as a storm, Tropical Depression Grace, bore down on it on Tuesday.
Haiti has not yet fully recovered from a huge 2010 quake that devastated Port-au-Prince, and the country is still reeling from its president's assassination last month.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy