EU needs to 'speak with one voice' on AstraZeneca use — commissioner

BRUSSELS, Belgium (AFP) — The EU should "speak with one voice" on the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in order to boost public confidence in COVID-19 jabs, European commissioner for health Stella Kyriakides said Wednesday.

"The AstraZeneca experience shows that our pharmacovigilance system works. But is essential that we follow a coordinated approach across the EU," she tweeted, following an announcement from the EU drugs regulator finding a link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and rare blood clots.

"We must speak with one voice across the EU to improve public trust in vaccinations," she wrote just ahead of a video conference of EU health ministers on the subject.

The European Medicines Agency on Wednesday maintained its recommendation that the AstraZeneca vaccine continue to be used for all adults, despite the blood clot link. It said the benefits outweighed the risk.

But several EU countries, among them France and Germany, had already restricted the use of AstraZeneca to people aged over 55 or 60 because of increasing concerns.

Belgium followed suit after the EMA announcement, suspending the use of AstraZeneca for those aged 55 and under.

Other EU countries, though, are continuing plans to use the jab with no age restrictions, creating a hodge-podge situation across the 27-member European Union.