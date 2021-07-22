EU pledges 200 million COVID vaccine doses to poor countries

EU pledges 200 million COVID vaccine doses to poor countriesThursday, July 22, 2021
|
BRUSSELS, Belgium (AP) — The European Union said Thursday it will donate more than 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to middle and low-income countries before the end of the year.
That's double the initial amount that the 27-nation bloc had planned to deliver, mainly through COVAX, the UN-backed program to provide shots to poorer parts of the world.
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the EU "takes its responsibility in helping the world fight the virus, everywhere. Vaccination is key – that's why it is essential to ensure access to COVID-19 vaccines to countries worldwide."
According to the EU, COVAX has so far delivered 122 million doses to 136 countries.
The EU said it is also providing assistance to African countries to help them manufacture vaccines and medicines in order to reduce the continent's dependence on imports.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy