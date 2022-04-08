EU ramps up healthcare focus with support to Jamaica's Health Systems Strengthening Programme

It was World Health Day on Thursday, and this year's focus is on urgent actions needed to keep people and the planet healthy as well as creating societies focused on wellbeing.

In a press release, the European Union said it has been committed to these priorities throughout its 47 years of partnership with Jamaica. Notably, according to the release, the EU has invested 10.2 million euros in grant funding to support the Health Systems Strengthening Programme by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, which is financed through a US$50-million loan from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

The programme's desired outcomes are to improve the lives of Jamaicans through a modern health system and help reduce the economic burden of healthcare, the EU said.

It said, for example, diabetes and hypertension are common complaints among the elderly in Jamaica. For those who have to care for them, treating non-communicable diseases (NCDs) can present serious economic challenges.

According to the EU, the public health system is not spared the challenges as the 2013 National Strategic and Action Plan for the Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases cost analysis survey estimated that the cost of treatment of diabetes and hypertension alone was US$461 million, representing 5.87 per cent of GDP. The risk of more Jamaicans living with NCDs increases every day and age is no longer the only factor. Currently, one in three Jamaicans has hypertension; one in eight lives with diabetes, and one in two is overweight or obese. Every year, non-communicable diseases are estimated to cause 70 per cent of deaths in Jamaica, the release stated.

Left unchecked, these diseases will continue to put pressure on the public purse and place many vulnerable families further at risk, said the EU, adding that the impact on the health system cannot be ignored.

“The existing public health infrastructure cannot cope with the high levels of non-communicable diseases, a rapidly changing environment, among other issues,” the organization said in the release.

In recognition of the global threat and risk of non-communicable diseases not only on the health but economic viability of the citizens, Jamaica has set an ambitious goal under Vision 2030. This goal not only targets an increase in healthy Jamaicans living in healthy communities, but that individuals living with or affected by non-communicable diseases can have an optimal life through increased access to high-quality health care.

The EU's support to the Health Systems Strengthening Programme is helping Jamaica to realise this goal, the organisation said.

The initiative will benefit three hospitals: the Spanish Town, St Ann's Bay and May Pen and ten health centres: the Greater Portmore, Old Harbour, St Jago Park, St Ann's Bay, Brown's Town, Ocho Rios, May Pen East, May Pen West, Mocho, and Chapelton. Through the programme, 11 of the 13 beneficiary health facilities have been redesigned. The programme has also trained several health care practitioners in telemonitoring of patients and well-needed diagnostic and screening medical equipment have been procured.

Dr Christopher Tufton, Minister of Health and Wellness stated, “The programme would set the foundation for the implementation of a digital health system which will ensure that patient records are stored digitally and that there is collaboration and the ability to be informed by big data in their diagnosis and treatment.”

He added, “We're following a chronic-care model, which allows at all levels – the interaction and intervention of healthcare practitioners and patients in the renewal of health care.”

The digital system will also enhance the overall management of the health care of Jamaicans and introduce cost control methods. Through the programme, more than 800,000 Jamaicans are expected to benefit from the improved services and facilities.

“The economic cost of treating NCDs cannot be ignored. The most vulnerable are at risk of not being able to access the treatment that they need in order to have an improved quality of life. Our partnership with the Ministry of Health and Wellness, through the Health Systems Strengthening Programme, will ensure that the healthcare system is reoriented and strengthened so that it can provide the people-centred primary health care required to address, prevent and control non-communicable diseases in Jamaica,” said Marianne Van Steen, EU Ambassador to Jamaica.

The Health Systems Strengthening Programme, which was formally launched in January 2020, is providing needed infrastructural improvements at health facilities across the island as well as vital medical equipment. This will ensure increased efficiency of operations and management of the public health system and improved delivery of care. The EU's grant funding will contribute to mitigating and reducing the negative effects of NCDs and facilitate improved health service delivery for residents of St Catherine, St Ann, Clarendon and their environs. The programme will also ensure modernisation of the health care system with technologically- advanced infrastructure and the required human and technical resources. The programme ends in 2024.