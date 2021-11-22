EU starts J&J COVID vaccine booster evaluation

EU starts J&J COVID vaccine booster evaluationMonday, November 22, 2021
|
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AFP) — The EU's drug watchdog on Monday said it was evaluating an application by Johnson & Johnson for its COVID vaccine booster shot to be used on people aged 18 and over in the bloc.
If approved, the booster will be the third in the 27-nation European Union for adults and will be given at least two months after a first single-shot dose.
"EMA's human medicines committee (CHMP) will carry out an accelerated assessment of data submitted by the company that markets the vaccine," the European Medicines Agency said, adding an outcome was "expected within weeks".
The data assessed by the Amsterdam-based EMA will include results from more than 14,000 adults who have received a second dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen or a placebo, the agency said.
Two other booster shots with vaccines made by Pfizer/Biontech and Moderna have already been approved for use in the EU.
The regulator has also currently approved four vaccines for use: Pfizer and Moderna, which use messenger RNA technology, and AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, which use viral vector technology.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy