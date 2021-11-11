EU watchdog backs two COVID antibody treatments

EU watchdog backs two COVID antibody treatmentsThursday, November 11, 2021
|
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AFP)— The EU's drug watchdog on Thursday approved two COVID-19 antibody treatments, in its first approvals of the groundbreaking therapies that help stop infected people developing symptoms of the disease.
Ronapreve, made by Swiss pharma giant Roche with US biotech firm Regeneron, and Regkirona, developed by South Korea's Celltrion, got the green light from the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
The move adds to the European Union's toolbox of drugs as it fights coronavirus infection rates that are rising to record levels in some countries.
"Ronapreve and Regkirona are the first monoclonal antibody medicines to receive a positive opinion... for COVID-19," the Amsterdam-based EMA said in a statement.
EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said the approval of the two drugs was an "important step" against the disease, with the bloc's response so far relying on four vaccines.
"With COVID-19 infections on the rise in almost all member states, it is reassuring to see many promising treatments in development as part of our COVID-19 therapeutics strategy," she said in a statement.
"Today we take an important step forward towards our goal of authorising up to five new treatments in the EU by the end of the year."
EU states could already call on the bloc's contract for 55,000 treatments of Ronapreve, she said.
Lab-produced monoclonal antibodies are Y-shaped proteins that bind to the spikes that dot the surface of the coronavirus, stopping the pathogen from invading human cells.
Vaccines train immune systems to produce such antibodies too.
But some people including the elderly and immunocompromised do not respond well to vaccines, and such groups stand to benefit the most from "passive vaccination" where the antibodies are delivered directly.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy