Early adjournment in Klansman trial

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The trial of the 33 accused members of the St Catherine-based Klansman gang adjourned early on Tuesday because of a situation surrounding the key witness.

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes who was present for the 10 am resumption of the trial Tuesday morning indicated that he had been advised that the witness was not quite ready and as such the court would rise until 10:30 to allow for the issue to be resolved.

It was however 11:27 before he returned to say that resolution had not been reached and so the trial would have to be adjourned until Wednesday morning.

The Chief Justice emphasised that the witness was "not at fault" for the situation which led to the adjournment.

-Alicia Dunkley-Willis