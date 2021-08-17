Early closure of courts due to inclement weather

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Judiciary of Jamaica has announced that all courts islandwide have been closed due to the passing of Tropical Storm Grace.

“All matters which were listed for today will be rescheduled and litigants advised accordingly,” the statement said.

The Court Administration Division has advised the public to contact them at 876-754-8337 or 1-888-429-5269, and email at customerservice@cad.gov.jm for more information.