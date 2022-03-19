Early morning fire destroys several businesses in MoBay

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Several buildings were destroyed in an early morning fire along River Bay road in Montego Bay, St James, in the early hours of Saturday morning leaving millions of dollars in damage.

Fire fighters report that initial assessments show that the fire has wrought more than $100 million worth of damage impacting several businesses in the process.

The emergency responders report that five trucks from St James and Trelawny divisions were deployed to tackle the blaze, which begun just minutes after 3:00 am and lasted for several hours before being brought under control.

Fire fighters say that a large space housing a furniture showroom, and a carpentry workshop, were among the businesses affected during the blaze. Also damaged were spaces being used for storage of various items.

One of the businesses impacted was a scrap metal storage area. According to the proprietor of the establishment, Jerome Rowe, he was in the building when the fire started.

"I was there when I realize there was a fire, tried to put some water on it but it never work out.”

Subsequently, an alarm was raised and the fire department was alerted to the scene.

He also shared the extent of the damage that was sustained.

"I can't really put an estimate on it, bout maybe more than $3 million worth of things was in my section," he explained.

He however noted that he would be going through to see if there is anything that can be salvaged from the damage.

According to the fire brigade, two people were rendered homeless during the blaze and at least three motor vehicles also sustained damage.

The fire brigade has since deployed investigators to the scene.