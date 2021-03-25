Early morning rush at Coronation Market as Jamaicans prepare for weekend lockdown

Early morning rush at Coronation Market as Jamaicans prepare for weekend lockdownThursday, March 25, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Scores of shoppers descended on Coronation Market in downtown Kingston this morning, to shop for produce in preparation for the first of three weekend lockdowns announced by Prime Minister Andrew Holness.
Those OBSERVER ONLINE spoke with said they were out early, as they anticipated a crowd later today and tomorrow.
Vendors were conducting brisk business, as produce prices have decreased dramatically over the past weeks.
Holness announced Sunday that in order to stem the spiralling COVID numbers and the rise in hospitalisations, three weekend lockdowns would start this coming weekend.
Tomorrow, businesses are encouraged to close at 12 noon to allow their staff time to shop, as beginning Saturday at noon, there should be no movement until Monday morning.
The same will obtain next weekend — Easter weekend — where Good Friday will have no movement, and then the lockdown will start the Saturday after at noon, straight into Tuesday morning, April 6.
For the weekend of April 10, the lockdown starts at 12 noon on that day, until 5:00am on Monday, April 12.
Garfield Robinson
