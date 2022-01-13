Early morning shooting at Oxford Mall Arcade leaves man dead,vendors injured

Early morning shooting at Oxford Mall Arcade leaves man dead,vendors injuredThursday, January 13, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica - Gunmen struck at the Oxford Mall Arcade in downtown Kingston on Thursday morning, killing a man and wounding two vendors.
The identity of the deceased has not been identified, but he is believed to be in his 20s.
According to preliminary reports, armed men entered the market and began firing shots about 5:20 am, sending several early morning shoppers and vendors running for safety.
When the shooting subsided, the man and two vendors were found suffering from gunshot wounds.
They were assisted to hospital where the man was pronounced dead and the other injured individuals treated.
A motive for the shooting incident has not been ascertained, as investigations are ongoing.
