Earthquake felt across Caribbean countries

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 rattled several parts of Grenada, Trinidad and Tobago as well as Venezuela on Tuesday night, the Trinidad-based Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the University of the West Indies (UWI) has reported.

The SRC said that there had been no immediate reports of injuries or damages associated with the quake that occurred at 10.59 pm and at a depth of 68 kilometres (km).

It said that the quake was felt 119 km south-west of the Grenadian capital, St. George's, 120 km north-west of Port of Spain in Trinidad and 108 km northeast of Carúpano, Venezuela.

Two days earlier, the SRC had also reported an earthquake with a magnitude 4.0 affecting the islands of Martinique, St Lucia and Dominica.