Earthquake felt in several Caribbean islands

Earthquake felt in several Caribbean islandsTuesday, February 15, 2022
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 rocked several Caribbean islands during the early hours on Tuesday.
The Trinidad-based Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of The University of the West Indies said that there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage linked to the quake, which occurred at 4:03 am and was located at Latitude: 16.74N, Longitude: 61.35W and at a depth of 19 kilometres.
The SRC said that the tremor was felt 58 km northeast of Point-à-Pitre, the capital of Guadeloupe, 69 km south-east of St John's, Antigua and Barbuda and 60 km north of the Dominican capital, Roseau.
