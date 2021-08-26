Eastbound section of Marcus Garvey Drive impassable due to flooding

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The eastbound section of Marcus Garvey Drive in Kingston is now impassable due to the high volume of water on the roadway caused by heavy showers which started Wednesday night.

The police said motorists should use alternative routes at this time.

Meanwhile, a flash flood warning is now in effect for the low-lying and flood prone areas of St Mary, Portland, St Thomas, Kingston and St Andrew, Clarendon, St Catherine, and Manchester.

