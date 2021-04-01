Easter weekend could lead to COVID spike — CMO

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr Jacqueline Bisasor-McKenzie, says this Easter weekend could be a trigger for the spread of COVID-19, resulting in a higher number of infections in another two to four weeks.

Bisasor-McKenzie was speaking at a Ministry of Health and Wellness press conference earlier today.

The CMO pleaded with the public to observe protocols to prevent another spike in COVID cases.

“Right now, in this long holiday weekend we are at a considerable risk of increased exposure if the number of persons on the road and in the shopping areas, in the recreation areas increase,” said Bisasor-McKenzie.

“It is very, very important at this time when we are seeing the numbers starting to trend down…People stay at home, people reduce their hours out on the road, reduce their going into any kind of crowded situation, wear their mask, keep physically distant from others and if you are sick, stay at home, protect your vulnerable persons,” she continued.

She noted that in August last year, the holiday week and the events that followed resulted in a spike in the number of cases.

“This weekend could be a turning point for us in the wrong direction if it is that we have a large number of exposure going over this Thursday, today going up until Monday next week,” she said.

The CMO also noted that the younger population continues to lead the number of COVID cases daily.

She pointed out that the 20-29 age group and the 30-39 age group holds 19.5 per cent and 19 per cent respectively of confirmed cases across the island.

“This is where we are having therefore the highest risk of exposure and these persons we really would want to ensure that the precautions are being kept there,” she said.

Bisasor-McKenzie also noted that the 30-39, 40-49 and 50-59 age groups are the next areas that have a high degree of exposure and confirmed cases.

However, she said the 60-69 age group continues to record the highest percentage of deaths.

Kelsey Thomas