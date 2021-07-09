Eastern Portland MP blasts Golding over comments made about state of crime in the parish

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Member of Parliament for Portland Eastern, Ann-Marie Vaz has chided People’s National Party (PNP) president Mark Golding for suggesting that crime is spiralling in the parish and that she has not been vocal on the issue.

In a statement today, Vaz charged that the St Andrew South Police Division in which Golding’s constituency falls, leads the country with 92 murders so far this year, which she said is 800 per cent more murders when compared to East and West Portland.

"PNP President Mark Golding, who is Member of Parliament for the PNP political garrison that is a central part of the division which sits at the top of the crime statistics for murder, shootings and other violent crimes, should know better than using commentary on the long-standing national problem of criminality as a springboard to scratch for relevance and revive his dismal political fortunes,” she said.

Golding, addressing a PNP divisional conference in Portland earlier this week, decried the increase in murders in the parish and accused Vaz of being silent on the issue.

Vaz argued that the loss of even one life is of great concern to her and that since being elected MP she has been in consistent dialogue with residents and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) to ensure peace prevails in the parish.

“A percentage increase analysis would suggest widespread lawlessness in the parish of Portland. However, this is because we are generally a peaceful people with a record of low crime. So one murder would equate to a 25 per cent increase. The 11 murders so far this year across the entire parish of Portland is the third lowest in Jamaica and we still think it is too high,” she explained.

She reiterated that, "Even one murder is heartbreaking and one too many and for me is cause for serious concern. We have to get to a place in Jamaica where there is more respect and regard for life."

Vaz says she welcomes efforts by the police to probe any act of criminality committed in the parish, along with general efforts to keep various communities safe.

The Portland Eastern MP sought to assure her constituents and the country that she places great emphasis on working to deliver results for the people of her constituency.

She said she continues to support the JCF in their efforts and urges all her constituents to ensure that Portland's reputation prevails as among the most peaceful places in Jamaica.