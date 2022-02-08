Eastern entrance to Hope Gardens closed for construction work

ST ANDREW, Jamaica— Work is to begin on Thursday, February 10 on the construction of a new, modern eastern entrance to the Hope Royal Botanical Gardens, as part of a massive rebranding of the 239-acre property.

The work being carried out by Costley's Construction, and funded by the CHASE Fund, is slated to be completed on May 17, 2022.

“During the closure of the eastern entrance, all pedestrian and vehicular traffic into the Hope Gardens will be required to enter through the original gate, near the intersection of Old Hope Road and Garden Boulevard. That gate, which has been closed for some time, will be reopened temporarily during the construction period. Exit will be via Rocky Road, near the Management Institute for National Development (MIND),” a release about the renovations said.

At a groundbreaking ceremony on February 2, Alfred Thomas, chairman of Nature Preservation Foundation (NPF), operators of the Hope Royal Botanical Gardens, announced that the long term plans for Hope Gardens is to bring it on par with such renowned visitor attractions as Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew in London and the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Gardens in Miami.

“Over the past 10 years, Hope Gardens has welcomed an average of 1.2 million visitors per year, with a projection to move that number to 2.2 million annually, through the development plans,” the release added.

Thomas said 70 per cent of the lighting for the new entrance will come from solar panels as a means of attracting more visitors to the venue and encouraging Corporate Jamaica to advertise in the area.

He said the upgrading of the Hope Gardens property will see additional medicinal trees being planted, as part of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian High Commission in Jamaica. There are also plans to collaborate with local and international universities to carry out research on those plants.

According to Thomas, the long term vision is to expand the Hope Nursery, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture & Fisheries, to include a wider variety of plants.