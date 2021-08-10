Eat Right: 8 natural thirst quenchers for you this summer

The heat is on this summer and your body needs hydration now more than ever. There are a host of drinks being sold out there that claim to be thirst quenchers but are they good for your body?

Water is the universal drink that will no doubt satisfy your thirst and cool you down but there are other natural juices which you can consume and gain health benefits also. Here's a list of natural thirst quenchers in this edition of Eat Right.

Coconut water

Coconut water is nature's gift to us. Unlike artificial sports drinks, unsweetened coconut water is naturally low in carbohydrates while at the same time rich in the electrolyte potassium, which plays a key role in good hydration. In addition to this, coconut water is about 95 per cent water. Support the jelly man while boosting your health.

Lime/lemon water

Adding lime or lemon juice to water is also another great thirst quencher. The citrus juices acts as a natural water flavouring agent and makes water more interesting to the palate. Lemons and limes are rich in electrolytes such as potassium, calcium, and magnesium.

Cucumber juice

Amazingly enough, a cucumber is about 96 per cent water. As for the rest of this healthy and refreshing fruit? Well, a good portion of it is vitamin K, which is associated with bone and heart health.

Juiced watermelon

Watermelon is 92 per cent water and six per cent sugar, perfect for when you want a sweet hydrating drink without overdosing on the sugar. Watermelon happens to be a great source of electrolytes, including calcium, magnesium, and potassium and is also a great source of other important nutrients such as vitamin A, which plays a vital role in bone and cell growth as well as immune function.

Passion fruit juice

The passion fruit juice is also a great thirst quencher when it gets hot. Blending the pulp of the gourd and filtering the juice through a fine strainer before adding honey to taste is sure to cool down your system and keep you up and running during the summer. The high concentration of vitamin C will also add to the strength of your immune system.

Herbal teas

To prep your body for the summer heat, you can cool down a variety of herb teas that you usually drink hot and get your cool on. Honey is always a better option than sugar as a sweetener. You can use the medina, sour sop leaves, mint, lemon grass (fever grass) and many more herbs to make your cold brew.

Otaheite apple juice

The Otaheite apple is also great for making a juice that is guaranteed to quench your thirst. Blended with a hint of ginger and lime, this juice is certain to satisfy your thirst and give you that extra burst of energy needed to face the blazing sun.

Celery Juice

Celery juice is another thirst buster. It is also filled with nutrients to keep you going such as potassium, vitamin C, vitamin A, vitamin K, phosphorous and calcium.