Eat Right: 9 colon-cleansing foods

The overall health of your body is linked to how clean your colon is. When you rid the colon of toxins and other waste, you are almost guaranteed to feel better. Additionally, a clean colon is key to fighting off the deadly disease of colon cancer.

A healthy colon also improves digestion, promotes weight loss, improves concentration, increases your energy level, increases your fertility rate and improves your libido.

Eating the right foods can clear your colon and lead to a better way of life. Here are some tips to eating for better colon health.

Vegetables

Eating vegetables is one of the best ways to keep your colon clean and toxin free. A clean colon will lead to an improved physique and a healthy body. The assortment of vitamins and fibre contained in vegetables promotes a healthy digestive system that keeps things moving. Vegetables are nature's medicine to detoxify the colon every time you consume them, even when you aren't doing an official cleansing program. Don't leave cabbage, celery, calaloo, bok choy and other vegetables out of your diet.

Garlic

Garlic again. This wonder spice not only helps your heart and circulation, but its antibacterial, ant-parasitic, and antiviral compounds help to remove toxins, parasites, and pathogens from the colon. Garlic is also a powerful antioxidant that helps to reduce inflammation. Eating garlic will improve the absorption of food nutrients, as well as improve digestion and the elimination of waste and toxins.

Water and measured salt

Dousing your colon with water can only lead to a healthier colon. Being dehydrated can lead to constipation, which will lead to a buildup of toxins in the colon. If you drink at least half of your body weight in ounces of water every single day your colon will thank you for it. Adding just a pinch of sea salt to your water will also go a long way towards detoxification. Remember the saying? Water is life.

Avocados (pears)

Avocados are a great tasting food that will help with both digestion and detoxification of the colon. This fruit is rich in both soluble and insoluble fibres, compounds which promote healthy bowel movements and cleansing of the colon.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is good for the body, both inside and out! This can be an important completely natural supplement that can ease inflammation in the body, which can help with digestive problems and stop many health conditions before they start. Aloe vera is a great way to ease constipation and soothe the entire digestive system.

Chia and Flax Seeds

Both chia and flax seeds contain fibre, fats, and omega-3 fatty acids that encourage a healthy digestion as well as a well-functioning, clean colon. The omega-3 fatty acids that they contain have been shown to reduce inflammation in the colon and to stabilize cell walls. Chia and flax seeds contain their own special types of soluble fibre, which bind with foods to optimise the overall digestive process.

Peas and beans

Beans, legumes, and lentils are very good foods to cleanse the colon. Legumes and beans are very nutrient dense foods that include the likes of iron, zinc, potassium, calcium, B vitamins, and protein. Beans are a clean plant protein since they contain no steroids, growth hormones, or antibiotics. Eating a diet rich in peas and beans will go a far way in removing toxins from the body, normalise bowel movements, improve your immune system function, clean your colon and help your body to fight disease.

Fruits

Fruits are also a very good source of antioxidants and fibre which go a far way to promoting a healthy colon. Mangoes, tamarind, watermelon, pineapples and guava are some of the fruits that readily come to mind. Eat any and every fruit that is in season for a healthy cleanse of your colon.

Green Tea

Drinking green tea improves the function of the bowel and cleans the colon. Green tea is also high in vitamin C, which supports the immune system so that the body can do a better job of naturally detoxing itself.