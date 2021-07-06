Eat Right: As cool as a cucumber

The term 'as cool as a cucumber' is often used loosely but the plant is actually a great source for cooling of the human body.

Cucumbers are a member of the gourd family of fruits and have a high water content. They can help relieve dehydration and are pleasant to eat in hot weather.

People eat cucumber as a part of vegetable salads, but it is a fruit. According to Karl McKenzie, popularly known as Chef Raw Green, who is a herbalist and natural food entrepreneur, this food is a must for healthy eating.

“The cucumber is an alkaline vegetable. It is excellent for cooling the body down and when you drink it with lemon or lime juice, it proves to be very refreshing. Consuming cucumbers aids the kidney and you can consume it in the morning to help with stomach issues,” he said.

The cucumber is a member of the Cucurbitaceae family. Other members of the family include squash and watermelon.

Cucumbers provide various nutrients but are low in calories, fat, cholesterol and salt.

The Vitamin K present in cucumbers act as a guard against blood clotting, and supports bone health as it aids in the absorption of calcium which is also present in the fruit.

The dreaded cancer disease can also be staved off by consuming cucumber because it has the quality to prevent the growth of cancer cells in the body.

Eating cucumbers are also great for heart health, fights the effects of diabetes and fights inflammation.

The fruit is also used in a variety of beauty products.

Taking stock of what you put into your body is especially important, so remember to eat right and give ill health a fight.