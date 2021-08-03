Eat Right: Food that can help ease acid reflux symptoms

Acid reflux, also known as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), is a very uncomfortable and painful medical condition. It occurs when there is acid backflow from the stomach into the esophagus. This condition is common but can cause complications or troublesome symptoms, such as heartburn.

The foods you consume affect the amount of acid your stomach produces. Eating the right kinds of food is key to controlling acid reflux and ease your discomfort if you already suffer from the condition. It has not been proven, however, that any of these foods will cure your condition.

Vegetables are good to eat for a variety of reasons as they are naturally low in fat and sugar, and they help reduce stomach acid. Good options include green beans, broccoli, asparagus, cauliflower, leafy greens, potatoes, and cucumbers.

Ginger is also great for soothing acid reflux. This wonder root has natural anti-inflammatory properties, and is a natural treatment for heartburn and other gastrointestinal problems. You can add grated or sliced ginger to your dishes and smoothies or drink ginger tea to ease symptoms.

A diet high in fibre has been linked with a lower risk of acid reflux. Oatmeal is an excellent source of fibre. Other fibre options include whole-grain breads and whole-grain rice.

If you have acid reflux stay away from citrus type fruits. It is better to consume other fruits including melons, bananas, apples, mangoes, soursop, naseberry and guavas as they are less likely to kick off reflux symptoms.

You can also eat grilled, boiled or baked chicken, turkey, fish and seafood, which are low-fat and reduce symptoms of acid reflux.

Egg whites are also a good option. But try not to eat the yolks, as it is high in fat and may trigger reflux symptoms.

Avocados (known as pears in Jamaica) walnuts, flaxseed, olive oil, sesame oil, and sunflower oil are also good for suppressing acid reflux.

If you reduce your intake of saturated fats and trans fats it will also ease the effects of the condition. You should also avoid onions, garlic, tomatoes and spicy foods as they trigger that condition which can lead to heartburn. Sour cream, butter, ice cream, bacon fat, ham fat, lard, ice cream, potato chips, fried beef and pork and cheese should be consumed sparingly if any at all.

Remember to eat right and give bad health a fight.

Some of this content was taken from www.healthline.com