Eat Right: Foods to boost your sex life

Having a healthy sex drive is crucial to feeling physically and emotionally healthy. A nutritious diet can benefit your sex life by boosting your libido, and improving blood flow and heart health.

Here are some foods that are packed with nutrients which will perk up your libido and may also improve your overall health.

Oysters and other shellfish

The aphrodisiac properties of oysters have long been extolled. Oysters are known to be high in zinc which increases blood flow especially to the sex organs. Zinc may be important in male fertility, as it helps regulate testosterone levels. If oysters make you queasy try lobster or crab instead. Both are also loaded with zinc.

Meat

Meat contains specific amino acids which can help improve your sex life. Various high-protein foods — including beef, chicken, and pork — contain compounds that also help to improve blood flow. Smooth blood flow is crucial to sexual response in people of all genders. Keep in mind, though, that eating too much red meat can be bad for your heart.

Salmon

Salmon contains heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids which help prevent the buildup of plaque in your arteries. This promotes healthy blood flow throughout your body. Keeping the circulatory system working smoothly reduces the risk of certain diseases that impair sexual function. Salmon is also a great source of protein, vitamin B12, vitamin D, and iron. It also contains zinc.

Nuts and seeds

Snacking on a handful of nuts and seeds will prove a great boost to your sex life. Cashews and almonds are full of zinc to get your blood flowing. So too are peanuts, walnuts, pistachios, hazelnuts, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds and flax seeds.

Fruit

Fruits are great for a variety of health issues including extending your longevity in bed. Apples are rich in a compound called quercetin, a type of flavonoid that may offer a number of health benefits including promoting circulation, treating erectile dysfunction and prostate health. Fruits can also lower blood pressure which leads to sexual dysfunction. In females, high blood pressure can lead to a lower libido and less interest in sex, particularly if it causes fatigue. Lower blood flow to the vagina can affect how the body responds to sexual activity.

Beet root

Beet roots are in many ways a healthy addition to any diet. They're also high in dietary nitrates, which help boost your sex life. Nitrates expand the blood vessels, which improves blood flow. This has beneficial effects on muscle contraction. Regular consumption of beetroot juice will improve your performance.

Other foods that have been known to boost your power in bed include spinach, lettuce, okra, celery, noni and moringa.

Eat right and keep your partner smiling bright.