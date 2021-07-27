Eat Right: Real alternatives for salt

Eat Right: Real alternatives for saltTuesday, July 27, 2021
Salt is one of the most common spices but consuming too much of it can lead to health complications including high blood pressure.
It is wise to cut down on your salt intake and instead try other herbs and spices to remove the bland from your fare.
Here are some alternatives to salt that will also prove to be better for your overall health.
Garlic
The health benefits to be derived from garlic has been well documented but did you know that this wonder food boosts flavour without increasing your intake of sodium? Apart from adding that well needed flavour, eating more garlic is certain to boost your immune system, lower your blood pressure, promote brain health and ward off the effects of the cold and flu.
Lemon/lime juice
Lemon or lime juice makes for an excellent alternative to salt in some recipes. The acidic content found in citrus juices acts similarly to salt by bringing out the flavours of a dish. The juice can be sprinkled over cooked vegetables and used in salad dressings and marinades for meat and fish.
Onion
Onions are well known for its pungent flavor and is a great addition to any meal either raw or cooked. Dried onion or onion powder can be swapped for salt in stir-fries, soups, stews and dips. It offers a bit of spice with a hint of sweetness.
Nutritional yeast
Nutritional yeast is a deactivated yeast sold as flakes and powder. Known for its cheesy, savory flavor, it works well in popcorn, pastas, and grains. Using nutritional yeast in place of salt also helps to lower your cholesterol, thus reducing the risk of heart disease.
Balsamic vinegar
Balsamic vinegar brings out the natural flavours in food as well. It eliminates the need for salt. Use balsamic vinegar in salad dressings, soups, stews, and marinades for meat and fish. Simmering it over low heat creates a dressing that you can drizzle over fresh tomatoes or roasted vegetables.
Paprika
Paprika can be added to meat, stews, chili, and nachos. You can also use it to replace salsa, which is often high in salt. This spice has several health benefits including fighting the growth of cancer cells.
Rosemary
Rosemary is a popular herb often used in dipping oils. You can add fresh or dried rosemary to soups, stews, and roasts, as well as roasted vegetables, dressings and sauces.
Ginger
Ginger can replace salt in many dishes. You can mix freshly chopped ginger root or dried ginger into stir-fries, sauces, marinades and soups. Ginger has anti-inflammatory effects and may help improve muscle soreness, among other health benefits.
Apple cider
Apple cider vinegar makes for a versatile salt replacement. It can be used as a marinade for pork chops, mixed into salad dressings, and drizzled over vegetables.
Cinnamon
Cinnamon is one of the most common ingredients in baked goods and can also replace salt. This warm spice has slightly sweet and peppery undertones. Add it to chilis, soups, tomato sauce, curries, roasts, and marinades for chicken or turkey. You can swap cinnamon for salt when cooking beans or lentils.
Sage
Sage is a green herb which is also a good substitute for salt. It tastes delicious in sauces, mashed potatoes, and salads.
Too much salt is not good for you. Simple. If you can, try one of these substitutes for a better life and remember to eat right.
