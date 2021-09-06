Eat Right – foods that are good for your body odour

The food you eat could have a good or bad effect on your body odour. The fact is you sweat what you eat. Here are some tips for eating to smell better.

White Fish

White fish may smell what we call 'raw' but it doesn't make you smell 'raw'. You can consume cod (saltfish), halibut and tilapia which are all types of white fish. In contrast, the breakdown of red meat may give off a body odour. This has been backed up by several studies, including one from the Czech Republic and published in the journal Chemical Senses that showed that red meat is associated with bad body odour. However, the same unpleasant odours are not released when the human body metabolizes fish.

Apples

An apple a day keeps not only the doctor away but also bad body odours. Otaheite, star apples and even American apples can act as powerful allies in the fight against bad breath. This due in part to their natural detergent properties. Furthermore, when biting into an apple, you're pushing plaque away from your teeth as well as any food matter that could cause bacteria in the recesses of your mouth.

Apple cider for stinky feet

If your feet stink, then apple cider may help. “Apple cider vinegar kills bacteria and dries excess sweat, the two main causes of foot odour," according to New York City-based podiatrist Johanna Youner, DPM. Youner recommends adding a half cup of apple cider vinegar to a quart of lukewarm water and soak feet for 20 minutes.

Citrus Fruits

Oranges, lemons, limes and pineapples are all good to keep you smelling fresh. They are absorbed by the body and act as fresheners for our sweat. Most are used in body soaps, shampoos and air fresheners. Their acidic content causes water to flush throughout your body eliminating the smell and causing you to smell pleasant and fruity. The fibre content of citrus also moves through your system slowly and flushes out toxins that contribute to body odours.

Celery

Chew on a stalk of celery to eliminate bad breath. The highly nutritious vegetable releases molecules into your mouth. They then travel up the back of your throat to your nose. This eliminates odour causing bacteria and will make people feel more comfortable when near you.

Water

Never stop drinking water. It flushes the body of many impurities including those that make your sweat smell 'high'. Drinking water helps to flush out our bodies and eating foods that have a high water content like fruits and vegetables help to reduce our body odour.

Ginger

Ginger is also great for neutralising bad breath. A sore stomach can lead to terrible odours coming through the mouth and ginger does a lot to heal sore stomachs. Eat more ginger to keep bad breath away.

You can still purchase your deodorant, toothpaste, mouthwash, perfume and cologne but remember you are what you eat and you may just smell like what you eat. Eat Right.