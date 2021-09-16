Eat Right – Best foods for your skin tone

Your skin is one of the most important organs of your body and proper skin health is important for your overall well-being. Consuming nutritious foods and reducing your intake of unhealthy foods such as processed, oily and deep-fried foods will give you that appearance you so richly deserve.

Here are some foods that will enhance your skin glow.

Fatty fish

Fatty fish like salmon and mackerel are great sources of omega-3 fatty acids that help your skin to look supple and radiant. These types of fish counters inflammation, redness, pimples and strengthens your skin against the ultra violet rays. Fatty fish are stacked with vitamin E and antioxidants which protects your skin. They are also rich in protein and zinc which also helps to strengthen your skin and improve the production of new skin cells.

Avocados (pear)

Avocados contain healthy fats which moisturises your skin and maintains firmness firm. These fruits also contain vitamin C and E – two important nutrients that your body need to support healthy skin and fight free radical formation. Avocados are also rich in biotin, a B vitamin that promotes healthy skin and hair. A deficiency of biotin can lead to skin problems such as rashes, ache, psoriasis, dermatitis and overall itchiness.

Walnuts

Walnuts contain vitamin E, vitamin C and zinc, all of which promote healthy skin. The omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids are found in a higher quantity in walnuts than in other nuts, making them an extra healthy choice if you're looking for healthy skin.

Sunflower seeds

Sunflower seeds contain plenty of vitamin E, selenium, and zinc. Sunflower seed oil is rich in linoleic acid and essential fatty acids that your body needs to support healthy skin.



Carrots

Carrots are rich in vitamin A, which fights against sunburns, cell death, and wrinkles. Vitamin A also adds a healthy, warm glow to your skin.

Soybeans

Soybeans are good to help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and improve the elasticity of your skin. Postmenopausal women can also benefit from isoflavones as they prevent dry skin and increase collagen production to improve skin texture. They also protect your skin from ultra violet radiation, which can prevent some types of skin cancers.

Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate is beneficial for your skin because of its cocoa powder content which contains antioxidants. The antioxidants hydrate and smoothen your skin, making your skin less sensitive to sunburn and improves blood flow'



Green tea

Green tea is known to protect your skin against ageing. These teas are antioxidant-rich and contains catechins that protect your skin, reduce redness, increase hydration, and improve elasticity. Antioxidants will even out your skin texture, strengthen your skin barrier and improve your overall skin health.

Water

Water is one of the most important things you can put inside your body to promote great skin health. Water ensures your skin has enough moisture, which reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It also helps with nutrient absorption, removal of toxins and blood circulation.

Proper hygiene

Never forget that proper hygiene plays an important role in how healthy your skin feels and appears. Keep your skin clean, avoid touching your face until you have washed your hands. Your hands carry more bacteria than you think. After a long day out, cleanse your body thoroughly to ensure all the irritants, allergens and microbes, dirt and sweat are removed completely.