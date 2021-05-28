Economists believe Jamaica's ambitious debt reduction targets should be postponed

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaican Economy Panel (JEP) has expressed doubts about the Government's goal to bring the debt-to-GDP ratio down to 60 per cent by Fiscal Year 2027/28.

The JEP is part of a partnership between the United Nations Resident Coordinator's Office (UNRCO) and the Department of Economics at The University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona.

In a UN statement this afternoon outlining aspects of panel's monthly discussion, it was noted that while panellists ''overwhelmingly'' support the 60 per cent target, a substantial majority do not believe it is realistic or recommendable to reach this goal so soon.

''With the economy still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, there is too much uncertainty to achieve the transformation so soon,'' the statement said.

Dr Nadine McCloud, head of the Economics Department at UWI Mona and a co-founder of the JEP added that “while there is no doubt on the importance of reducing debt, the speed of reduction needs to be balanced with the needs of the Jamaican population and COVID-19 has had a great impact, especially on the most needy.”

As it relates to post-COVID recovery, the JEP panellists were asked about the possibility of wealth taxes.

In a new study, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) discusses the use of wealth taxes, both in response to COVID-19 and as a way to reduce economic inequality.

It was noted in the UN statement that this topic was most contentious amongst the JEP panellists, although most respondents supported the concept, seeing it predominantly as a structural solution.

“A recurrent and progressive wealth tax would both increase government revenues and thus reduce the debt and support reducing economic inequality in Jamaica,'' the statement added.

UN Resident Coordinator, Garry Conille said “income inequality is a major challenge in Jamaica and the region on the whole, but it should be noted that wealth inequality is substantially greater than income inequality. If a recurrent wealth tax can be used to alleviate the socioeconomic situation of those most likely to be left behind, it could be a worthwhile solution.”

On the other hand, the statement said, a substantial minority of the panel objected to the concept of wealth taxes, partly due to the institutional challenges of imposing such taxes, but also because some panellists believe that this may lead to wealth shaming.