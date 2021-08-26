Economy grows 12.9% in June quarter, outlook remains positive — PIOJ

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) says the economy grew by 12.9 per cent during the April to June quarter when compared to the similar period last year.

Providing the latest preliminary estimates on gross domestic product (GDP) on Thursday, director general of the PIOJ, Dr Wayne Henry attributed the growth to increased domestic and external demand for local goods and services, the increase roll-out of vaccinations, increased operating hours for businesses, increased building projects and improved weather conditions as well as higher levels of business confidence in the economy.

During the review period, real sector growth in the goods producing industries expanded by 7.8 per cent with growth in all industries (agriculture, manufacturing and construction) except for mining and quarrying which was impacted by technical and logistic issues.

The services industry also jumped some 14 per cent over the period due to sharp increases in the hotel sector which recorded significant increases in visitor arrivals when compared to zero last year when the borders were closed.

"For the first six months of 2021 (January-June) real GDP is estimated to have grown by 2.3 per cent," Henry noted.

He said that despite the continued impacts of the novel coronavirus which continues to adversely affect the country, the outlook remains positive based on the continued economic recovery in most industries and the gradual return of global economies.

"For July to September 2021, growth of four to six per cent is projected and for fiscal year 2021/22 the forecast is for growth within the range of six to 10 per cent.

"The recent implementation of no movement days will temper some economic activities but given its relatively short duration the negative impact is not expected to be significant. Given current developments with a third wave of COVID-19 infections, the expectation is that more stringent measures to limit its spread will be required by the authorities in light of this, (as such) the projections outlined above remains very fluid and are contingent on our collective efforts in managing the spread of the virus," the director general also stated.