Education Minister condemns killing of 9-year-old boy, 15-year-old girl

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Education and Youth, Fayval Williams has condemned the frequent attacks on children as a manifestation of the worst kind of evil in the society.

In expressing her distress at the Thursday, January 13 kidnapping and killing of nine-year old, Gabriel King, in the Fairfield, Irwin area of St James, Williams said, “The frequency of violent attacks on women and children across the society is highly disturbing, I cannot imagine what could motivate anyone to carry out such a dastardly act on such a young life. This is pure, unadulterated evil.”



The police report that about 9:00am on Thursday a woman and her son were attacked by two men as she slowed her car to avoid potholes along a section of the Irwin main road.



The men allegedly forced the woman from the vehicle and took off in the car with the little boy still inside. A subsequent search by the police led to the discovery of the vehicle and child in the back seat with his throat slashed.



Officers from the Child Protection and Family Services Agency who made an initial contact with the family Thursday are to follow up with the parents on Friday, January 14, 2022, to facilitate psychosocial support.



Minister Williams also noted the gun attack on a residence in Roehampton, Anchovy, St James about 2:30am Wednesday, January 12, in which 15-year-old Toni-Ann Reid was murdered along with a 25-year-old man, Oshane Spence who lived there.



Initial reports indicate that the teen had a troubled relationship with her parents and had left home on more than one occasion without permission.



Williams appealed for families to reach out to CPFSA and the National Parenting Support Commission for help when facing challenges with their children.



“I am extending condolences to the families and am also appealing to anyone who may have any information that can help the police in their investigations to share this as quickly as possible,” Williams said.