Education Minister says technology will remain a permanent feature in the classroom

Education Minister says technology will remain a permanent feature in the classroomSaturday, March 05, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica - Technology will remain a permanent feature of instructional delivery in schools, says Minister of Education and Youth, Fayval Williams.
Her announcement comes as schools prepare for the full resumption of face-to-face classes on Monday, March 7.
“We will still have all the technology that you're used to. We will [also] have lessons on Television, because the Ministry has its own channels. So those will still be there,” Williams advised.
She was speaking during the Ministry's virtual Town Hall on the full resumption of face-to-face classes, on Friday, March 4.
Williams said students will need to use their physical books for their lessons, as part of the mixed modality of instructional delivery.
She also advised that the devices provided to children are to be used to “augment what they are learning in the classroom.”
“So yes, the technology will remain. But we will just be using it in a different way than you're used to when we were in the mixed modality,” she further pointed out.
For her part, Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Maureen Dwyer, noted that a Technology in Education Policy was approved.
“Technology is here to stay. That's what the landscape will look like in the future,” she added.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy