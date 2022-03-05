Education Minister says technology will remain a permanent feature in the classroom

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Technology will remain a permanent feature of instructional delivery in schools, says Minister of Education and Youth, Fayval Williams.

Her announcement comes as schools prepare for the full resumption of face-to-face classes on Monday, March 7.

“We will still have all the technology that you're used to. We will [also] have lessons on Television, because the Ministry has its own channels. So those will still be there,” Williams advised.

She was speaking during the Ministry's virtual Town Hall on the full resumption of face-to-face classes, on Friday, March 4.

Williams said students will need to use their physical books for their lessons, as part of the mixed modality of instructional delivery.

She also advised that the devices provided to children are to be used to “augment what they are learning in the classroom.”

“So yes, the technology will remain. But we will just be using it in a different way than you're used to when we were in the mixed modality,” she further pointed out.

For her part, Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Maureen Dwyer, noted that a Technology in Education Policy was approved.

“Technology is here to stay. That's what the landscape will look like in the future,” she added.