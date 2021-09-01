Education Minister says virtual learning to continue until face-to-face resumption is possible

Education Minister says virtual learning to continue until face-to-face resumption is possibleWednesday, September 01, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Education, Fayval Williams, says teaching and learning will begin virtually on Monday, September 6.
She was responding to a question regarding the resumption of school this month.
Speaking during a news briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister today, Williams said, “School will be opened in the virtual space for all our students and if you are not able to be in the virtual space then we have platforms through which we will be providing education to our students.”
“We'll continue to have our audio visual platforms, we'll continue to have students with their workbooks and textbooks and teachers will continue to be in touch with their students so that they can collect work, mark it, return and so on.
“It's the platforms that you're used to last year that we have to continue to use this year until we are able to add the face-to-face component for the school year,” Williams added.
