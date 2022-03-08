Education Minister to launch Safe Passage Road Safety Clubs in selected primary and infant schools

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Education and Youth Fayval Williams will on Wednesday launch the Safe Passage (Safe Routes to School) Road Safety Clubs.

The Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) initiative, which is funded by the Government of Jamaica's Integrated Community Development Project (ICDP-II), will be introduced in seven primary schools across the island.

A statement from JSIF said the Road Safety Clubs will be formed to promote advocacy and behaviour change for students and the community.

“The launch of this Road Safety Club is a follow-up to the ICDP-II Safe Passages project which aims to provide a safe environment for students as they traverse specific roadways and thoroughfares in the vicinity of selected school campuses.

“With a total investment of J$155 million, the GOJ ICDP-II Safe Passages project contains several components including the rehabilitation/construction of infrastructure — sidewalks, bus bays, guardrails; painting of murals, installation of road safety signs, as well as the implementation of comprehensive public education and road safety programme that engaged school staff, students, and residents from the beneficiary communities and the formation of road safety clubs,” the statement explained.

The programme is being implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Youth, Ministry of Transport & Mining [Road Safety Unit], Municipal Corporations, Community Development Committee and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch).

It also involves students and staff from the August Town Primary, Bickersteth Primary and Infant, Greenwich Primary, Hope Valley Experimental Primary, Roehampton Primary, Salt Spring Primary and Infant and Treadlight Primary and Infant schools.