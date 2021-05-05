Education Ministry and principals meeting on Teacher's Day, 'disappoints' Dr Brown Burke

KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) Member of Parliament, Dr Angela Brown Burke, says she is “deeply disappointed” that the Ministry of Education convened a meeting of school principals on Teacher's Day 2021, despite extreme circumstances being faced by the education sector under COVID-19.

In a statement today, Dr Brown Burke noted that, “in order to attend the meeting, principals would be forced to abandon any activities planned to celebrate the teachers they work with and the work they themselves have done”.

Dr Brown Burke said that the meeting request demonstrates a high level of insensitivity on the part of the Ministry of Education. She said it further suggests that there was likely no consultation with principals to ascertain the suitability of the date.

“This inconsiderate move, prevented principals from having the opportunity to express the importance of Teacher's Day, particularly in the context of the challenges educators are facing in the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr Brown Burke said.

The education shadow minister is reminding the Ministry of Education of the importance of showing appreciation to educators.

“Teacher's Day is reflective of the necessary recognition owed to our nation's educators. It is a time to rest and reflect. The past year and a half has been extremely challenging for all teachers and it is important that the government empathizes and takes steps to truly understand their reality,” she argued.

Dr Brown Burke insists that, “The meeting should be rescheduled. It is not too late to adopt a more inclusive approach to decision making. Anything less will be a disservice to our teachers who have given such incredible service to our nation and its children.”