Education Ministry does not condone inappropriate language used by school principal

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information has noted with dismay the inappropriate language used by one of the nation's most eminent principals in his attempt to caution students about their sexual behaviour.

In a statement today, the ministry said: “While the gist of his message is understood, we cannot condone the generally insulting manner in which this was conveyed.”

It added that, “There are many messages to be conveyed and leaders should bear in mind the tone and likely impact of what is said, which may undermine the desired effect.”