Education Ministry gets 12 tablets, face masks from Bresheh Limited

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Twelve computer tablets were handed over to the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information on Friday to further boost the Government's 'One Laptop or Tablet Per Child' initiative.

The tablets, donated by Bresheh Limited, were handed over by the company's CEO Randy McLaren at the ministry's offices at National Heroes Circle in Kingston.

The ministry said three of the devices will be deployed to the Bureau of Gender Affairs for use within the National Shelter for victims of domestic abuse; six will be issued to the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA); while the remaining three will be presented to a school in St Thomas —McLaren's home parish.

The devices are aimed at providing the beneficiaries with greater access to online learning.

In addition to the devices, 200 reusable face masks, produced by the company, were handed over for distribution to students who will be sitting the upcoming Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations.

Acting Chief Education Officer in the Ministry, Dr Kasan Troupe, said the donation supports the Government's drive to facilitate online learning through the provision of tablets to students islandwide.

“We are proud when our students grow up and give back… this is really the heart of the education system,” Dr Troupe said.

She told McLaren that, “12 more students will benefit because of your heart [and] your commitment”.

“Thank you for responding to the call under the One Laptop or Tablet Per Child Programme,” Dr Troupe said, while noting that “we are just reaching 17 per cent of our target on this initiative”.

Against this background, she encouraged other public and private stakeholders to assist in making the programme's goals a reality.

The ministry's 'One Laptop or Tablet Per Child' initiative is designed to promote inclusivity in the education sector, and aims to provide needy students with the requisite tools to function in the online teaching and learning environment.

This includes ensuring equity in access to information and communications technology (ICT)-based learning.

Meanwhile, McLaren explained that for the Christmas period last year, Bresheh Limited decided to set aside five per cent of the sale proceeds of each client's order towards purchasing tablets for children who do not have access to what is now “a very essential item”.

“This primarily focused on children transitioning from State care as well as students in rural communities. Digicel Foundation came on board to match what we raised and sourced the tablets for us. We were able to purchase 12 tablets as well as protective cases for each,” he shared.

McLaren said the company has, so far, donated close to $5 million worth of masks, since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, to schools, community groups, churches, as well as the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines, consequent on volcanic eruptions causing dislocations in that country.