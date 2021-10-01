Education Ministry launches task force on character education

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information has launched a task force on character education which is designed to facilitate and address objectives in the cognitive, attitudinal and behavioural domains of learning among young Jamaicans.

The task force is chaired by Dr Michael Abrahams, a medical practitioner and human rights advocate, and is the first step in the ministry's plans to incorporate a holistic character education programme into school curricula.

The task force is in line with a previous announcement made by portfolio minister Fayval Williams in her April 2021 Sectoral Presentation.

According to the ministry, the programme will impart essential values to improve the way students interact with teachers, their peers, and the wider Jamaican society, and will facilitate unity, civility, increased production and economic growth over a sustained period.

The responsibilities of the task force are to:

Review all character education programmes and initiatives within the education system as well as initiatives/plans that were not implemented;

Advance programme and strategy mapping exercises and gap analyses to identify where interventions are required;

Determine specific activities to be undertaken in relation to the mandate of drafting and recommending initiatives to support the development of a character education programme;

Establish subcommittees to spearhead various aspects of the programme's development and implementation phases;

Contribute to the development of a concept paper and strategic plan that will provide the overall framework for crafting the character education programme;

Develop an implementation plan; and

Create a monitoring and evaluation framework to support the programme's successful implementation and sustainability. The task force has been meeting to finalise key areas of focus in the Character Education Programme.

The task force will report directly to the Williams and will liaise with government and non-governmental partners as approved by the minister.