Education Ministry launches task force on character education

Education Ministry launches task force on character educationFriday, October 01, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information has launched a task force on character education which is designed to facilitate and address objectives in the cognitive, attitudinal and behavioural domains of learning among young Jamaicans.
The task force is chaired by Dr Michael Abrahams, a medical practitioner and human rights advocate, and is the first step in the ministry's plans to incorporate a holistic character education programme into school curricula.
The task force is in line with a previous announcement made by portfolio minister Fayval Williams in her April 2021 Sectoral Presentation.
According to the ministry, the programme will impart essential values to improve the way students interact with teachers, their peers, and the wider Jamaican society, and will facilitate unity, civility, increased production and economic growth over a sustained period.
The responsibilities of the task force are to:
- Review all character education programmes and initiatives within the education system as well as initiatives/plans that were not implemented;
- Advance programme and strategy mapping exercises and gap analyses to identify where interventions are required;
- Determine specific activities to be undertaken in relation to the mandate of drafting and recommending initiatives to support the development of a character education programme;
- Establish subcommittees to spearhead various aspects of the programme's development and implementation phases;
- Contribute to the development of a concept paper and strategic plan that will provide the overall framework for crafting the character education programme;
- Develop an implementation plan; and
- Create a monitoring and evaluation framework to support the programme's successful implementation and sustainability. The task force has been meeting to finalise key areas of focus in the Character Education Programme.
The task force will report directly to the Williams and will liaise with government and non-governmental partners as approved by the minister.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login