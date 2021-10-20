Education Ministry moves to clear outstanding payments to school staff by October 29

Education Ministry moves to clear outstanding payments to school staff by October 29Wednesday, October 20, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information says that all outstanding payments to teachers and affected staff in schools should be paid no later than October 29.
In a statement today the ministry reassured school administrators that it is taking all the necessary steps to ensure that new staff at schools, as well as existing staff with new contracts, are compensated as per their employment agreements.
According to the ministry, an audit of the submission of employment contracts indicated that in some cases supporting documents such as banking information and letters of assumption have still not reached the Ministry.
As such, some staff members will not be paid through the early payroll due on Thursday, October 21.
In an effort to resolve this situation, the Ministry is urging to the affected schools to provide all outstanding documents by October 21.
Steps have also been taken to process two other payrolls, one on October 26 and the other on October 28. In light of this, all affected staff should be paid by October 29.
“The ministry regrets any inconvenience that this delay may cause and is reassuring school staff that these problems will be significantly eliminated with the implementation of the MyHR(Plus) electronic human resource management system by 2022,” the Ministry said.
