Education Ministry must provide resources to support re-opening of face-to-face school for infants, PNP says

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) has welcomed recent remarks by Education Minister, Fayval Williams, which indicated that face-to-face engagement for infants up to five years old would be possible.

The Opposition said it believes that reopening infant schools and early childhood centres is a practical approach which provides early stimulation and the necessary socialisation for children.

It said this development has the added benefit of providing reliable childcare options for working parents.

In a statement today, Opposition spokesperson on education, Dr Angela Brown Burke, said she is pleased that the ministry has outlined rules to govern the proposed re-opening including protocols such as mask wearing and proper ventilation aimed at keeping children safe while providing an opportunity for them to learn.

She is insisting, however, that the requisite resources and support be made available to ensure that these institutions are able to operate within the stipulated guidelines.

To combat hesitancy among parents, Dr Brown Burke is calling on the Ministry of Education to share data about the transmission of COVID-19 amongst students, and further information about transmission amongst students commuting to and from the same geographical area.

She argues that, “this data, along with increased communication and collaboration between caregivers and parents, will help to reduce fear and improve their understanding of, and compliance with, the protocols”.

Dr Brown Burke further urged the Ministry of Education to apply a common sense approach to the discussion around face-to-face schooling, as this is critical to bringing balance between educating children and protecting the health and wellbeing of all involved.