Education Ministry places emphasis on parents and students during Math Week

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Education and Youth is expected to impact more than 20,000 students along with parents during Maths Week, which will be observed from March 27 to April 1.

This year's theme is 'Born to do Maths', and according to the National Mathematics Coordinator, Dr Tamika Benjamin, the Ministry is using its 2021 theme again, particularly in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges both teachers and students encountered in the subject over the period.

“The Ministry wants to reinforce that all our students are capable of doing maths, and doing it well,” she said.

The Week's activities begin with a Church Service at the May Pen New Testament Church of God, in Clarendon. This is scheduled to commence at 8:00 am.

It will be followed by a Careers in Mathematics, virtual panel discussion on Monday, March 28.

The focus of this activity is to explore new and emerging careers in the field of Mathematics with students at all levels of the education system. On Tuesday, March 29, a virtual Parent Maths forum will be held under a sub-theme, 'Born to do Math: Changing your Mindset'.

“The aim of this forum is to also reinforce with parents that their children are capable to do maths and to share some key tips to equip and empower them to effectively help their children to engage in the subject,” Dr Benjamin said.

Another panel discussion is scheduled for Wednesday, March 30, targeting teachers, and will be aired live on Nationwide News Network. The focus is how mathematics can be taught effectively and how to engage students in a way to generate excitement about the subject.

The highlight of Maths Week 2022 will be the traditional Mathematics Exposition on Thursday, March 31. This virtual event will have a suite of activities to include presentations highlighting mathematics in a variety of industries. There will also be grade-appropriate games and competitions for students to participate in throughout the day.

Participants in this activity include the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN), social media influencers, musicians, fashion designers and carpenters.

The Week's activities will culminate with a new addition – the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Career Forum. This hybrid event will take place at the Courtleigh Hotel, Kingston. It will showcase Mathematics in STEM and students will also have the opportunity to participate in a panel discussion and hear from panellists in various STEM-based fields.

Dr Benjamin pointed out that the aim of Maths Week 2022 is to engage all stakeholders – students, teachers and parents.